The Milky Way Gets Into The Christmas Spirit

Our galaxy has not lost its sense of humour it seems as planet Mars bids its farewell to 2020 with a beautiful display of festive images caught on satellite camera. The European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft captured the phenomenon while orbiting the planet.

The images sent from the spacecraft seem to depict an angel, complete with halo, her arm outstretched towards a very distinctive heart shape. Experts said that the figures appear so distinct because they are made up on dark minerals which may have made their way to the surface of the planet from deep below, according to Metro.

