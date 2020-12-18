The List Of COVID-Flouting Celebrities Continues to Rise- This Time its Danielle Lloyd!

DANIELLE Lloyd is in the news as she seemingly flouted coronavirus rules while at a party with friends on her 37th birthday. The glamour model and television personality hired a stretch Hummer for her and three of her best mates to drive around singing karaoke after enjoying a lavish dinner- her fans are NOT happy!

The four women posed for selfies in a bathroom before heading to the swanky dinner in their huge car. They then piled back into the Hummer without face masks where they enjoyed free-flowing drinks while singing along to pop hits on huge screens playing in the limo. Not content with just partying while sitting in the plush leather seats, the women at various points got very close to each other to pose for selfies, and at one point dance on one another.

