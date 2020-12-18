Sweden Introduces Tough Restrictions As Cases Continue to Surge in the Country.

The Swedish government has ordered tough new restrictions in a bid to halt the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in the country. The new measures include a ban on alcohol sales after 8 pm, a limit in the number of people allowed shops and stores. However, it is still only a recommendation to use face masks on public transport.

-- Advertisement --



“It is not possible to return to a normal everyday life. A pandemic is a life and death matter,” prime minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference. Sweden, which has opted out of lockdowns, is in the midst of a severe second wave of the pandemic, witnessing record numbers of new cases almost every week over the past two months.

Unlike many other European countries, Sweden has resisted imposing lockdowns, relying instead on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene. It has left most schools, businesses and restaurants open throughout the pandemic, but now, municipality gyms, pools and libraries will have to close until 24 January.

The strict and widespread measures will effectively lock down learning and evening social activity to a degree which the Swedish government hope will be most effective.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sweden Introduces Tough Restrictions As Cases Continue to Surge”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.