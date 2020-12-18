HUERCAL-OVERA is encouraging residents and visitors to shop locally by offering €11,000 in prizes.

Shoppers making purchases until January 5 stand the chance of winning one of five €500 vouchers or one of 190 vouchers worth €50 to be spent in participating businesses.

-- Advertisement --



“Without a doubt this is one of this atypical year’s most important campaigns for local commerce,” said Huercal-Overa councillor Monica Navarro.

The Christmas campaign is another aspect of the town hall’s BBJenHO initiative, she explained, as the town hall continued to support local businesses.

There will also be a draw for a fuel voucher, donated by Oil Barol, and two packs of products from olive oil producers, Oleo Jarico.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spend and win in Huercal-Overa.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.