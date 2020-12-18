Spain’s former King won’t be coming home for Christmas

SPAIN’S King Emeritus, Juan Carlos I, won’t be coming home for Christmas, due to the coronavirus pandemic considering he is at “high risk”.

The former King has informed his friends and relatives that he will not be returning to Spain and will instead remain in Abu Dhabi, where he has been living since August, when his decision to move his permanent residence outside of Spain was made public.

He will remain there, he has said, until the health situation improves in Spain.

His decision to move was swayed by concerns over the repercussion of “certain past events” which had come to light regarding his private life, such as his relationship with Corinna Larsen, and investigations into Swiss bank accounts and donations amounting to millions which he allegedly received from Saudi Arabia and failed to declare to the tax office.

He said at the time that he wanted to make his son, King Felipe VI’s work easier as Head of State.

The Royal Household has denied statements in a newspaper claiming that King Emeritus Juan Carlos I had been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

