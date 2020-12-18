sophie turner encourages followers to use masks

ACTRESS Sophie Turner, famous for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, shared a story on Instagram, reminding followers to use masks at all times.

The actress, 24, gave birth to her first child four months ago and claims that she used a mask the whole time.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth… you can wear a mask at Walmart” she said.

She and her husband, Joe Jonas, have a daughter, named Willa, born during the pandemic, and she was always seen wearing a mask when out walking the baby in her first weeks of life.

Both she and Jonas are firm advocates of the use of masks, and although very private about their personal lives, they do often take to social networks to encourage people to wear them.

On this occasion, Sophie Turner chose an Instagram story to get her message across and again encourages her followers to use masks.

