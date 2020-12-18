Secret officers to police coffee Break

Undercover police will be deployed to ensure phase 2 rules it’s been confirmed.

The local police have reinforced their presence by ensuring that plainclothes officers will be in bars and restaurant areas to ensure compliance with the law.

It is not possible to sell alcohol in a cafeteria or similar between 6pm and 8pm, and secret police will be watching.

There will be no hesitation to sanction venues flouting the law.

In these crucial two hours where you can only serve coffee or a

soft drink and food, the presence of undercover officers can be expected and is indeed one of the deterrents police are using to ensure phase two compliance.

After 8pm there is the opportunity to serve alcohol and then enjoy the venue till 10.30pm before returning to your residence this time is considered sufficient by authorities and officials.

The commitment of officers not in uniform, into public areas to “check on” whether a venue is complying fully with the restrictions, shows the determination to keep the Andalucian case numbers dropping and everyone hopes, ultimately on to the new normal.

