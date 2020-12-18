Scots Warned Against Celebrating Hogmanay

Scots have been warned to keep following coronavirus rules and not meet up for Hogmanay.

Social distancing restrictions are being eased from 23 to 27 December just for Christmas, however, the Scottish government has advised any indoor mixing should be done only in small groups and for short times only if it is deemed absolutely necessary. At a meeting of the Scottish parliament’s Covid-19 committee on Thursday, Dec. 17, constitution secretary Mike Russell said Scots should not “do Hogmanay”, in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Russell said, quote: “If somebody can meet out of doors, they are permitted to meet out of doors and maybe would wish to meet out of doors at midnight, but don’t in any sense do it if you don’t feel you should do it. The rules that apply within the area you live have to be applied, absolutely and to the letter. There is no relaxation at Hogmanay. No ifs, no buts, there is no relaxation on the requirements of the area in which you live.”

