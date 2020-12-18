Russian Diplomat Accused of Spying on US Troops in Bulgaria

BULGARIA has expelled a Russian diplomat they accuse of attempting to gather data on US troops training in the country.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry claims that the Russian military attache was spying on US soldiers while they were in the country to carry out training drills. He has been declared a persona-non-grata and was ordered to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours.

In a statement, prosecutors said, “It was determined that a Russian citizen was collecting information from 2017 until recently about, among other things, the number of US troops that were in Bulgaria for drills”. It is alleged that the diplomat offered a large sum of money to a Bulgarian national in return for classified data that he had access to.

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has called the allegations “baseless”, and warned that Moscow would respond against Bulgaria’s move. Last year, two staff members at a Russian government trade mission were expelled from Bulgaria for espionage allegations.

Recently, two diplomats at Russia’s embassy in the Hague were expelled from the Netherlands following accusations they had been spying on the Dutch technology sector.

