THE protest against the new pig farm in Cantoria in the Valle of Almanzora, saw protesters drive through the streets blasting their horns in opposition to the proposed pig farm.

The motorised protest occurred on Wednesday, as residents and members of the Association of Friends of the Palacio del Almanzora, and the women’s association travelled from the Plaza del Almanzora to the town of Cantoria.

-- Advertisement --



The planned farm would house nearly 700 pigs and residents are concerned over the environmental issues that would arise. Miguel Ángel Alonso said, “This type of project is not of general interest to any town. The only thing that they bring are negative elements,”

Residents are worried that the smell for the farm would make the area unviable to live in.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Protest Against the New Pig Farm in Almanzora”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.