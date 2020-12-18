Private Schoolboy Turned Terrorist Shot Dead In Australia

PRIVATE schoolboy turned Isis terrorist shot dead in Brisbane, Australia heard screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’

A 22-year-old former private schoolboy has been gunned down by police on the Logan Motorway in Brisbane, Australia at 6am on Thursday, December 17. The Isis sympathiser was being hunted by police after they discovered the mutilated bodies of an elderly couple 3 kilometres away at Ulinga Crescent. Video footage reportedly shows the young man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he rushed at officers with a knife.

Raghe Abdi was arrested in May when he tried to fly to Somalia, and police feared he was planning on joining the terrorist group. He was ordered to wear a GPS tracker at all times, but had cut it off on the day of his death.

Police investigating Abdi’s link to the double murder are keeping relatively quiet about the terrorist link.

‘They wouldn’t have known who he was at that time. It was simply a welfare call for an unknown male walking along the Logan Motorway,’ Queensland police assistant commissioner Tracy Linford told the Guardian.

