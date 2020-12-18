THE Port of Tarragona ‘Nights of Illusion’ Christmas celebrations will delight both young and old, and have been planned to suit COVID-19 security measures.

The ‘Nights of ‘Illuision’ will be a mix of face-to-face and online activities. The highlight of the program is set to be three nights of online fireworks that will run at 7 pm on December 26, January 1 and January 6.

-- Advertisement --



There will be a host of Christmas activities, with in person events including visits and exhibitions. While the online events will bring activities for all ages with storytelling, cooking workshops and presentations.

The residents of the Port of Tarragona will also be able to send digital wishes for the coming year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Port of Tarragona ‘Nights of Illusion’ Christmas Celebrations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.