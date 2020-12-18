Poinsettias add a finishing touch in Vera

THE poinsettias and red carpets to be seen outside Vera shops have been supplied free by the town hall’s Commerce department.

The town hall has distributed more than 250 poinsettias and 100 metres of red carpet in the town centre and Vera Playa to complement the Christmas decorations in shop windows and throughout the municipality.

Ana Lourdes Ramirez, the councillor who heads the Commerce department, has delivered the plants to all the businesses that are participating in the Tu comercio, tu gente (Your shops, your people) scheme aimed at boosting local commerce over the holidays.

“We want to help revitalise commercial activity at this complicated time and at the same time encourage residents and everybody who visits Vera at Christmas to do their shopping locally,” Ramirez said.

