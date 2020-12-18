PETA hands out vegan ham in Little Havana

THE Hispanic branch of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) took to the streets of Little Havana, in Miami, to give away free vegan ham.

Their aim was to encourage people to choose vegan options over pork for their Christmas meals.

From the PETA Latino Official Instagram account, they reported that it was a huge success and 60 people bought vegan hams for the Christmas Eve meal. Tradition, they said, should never mean anyone has to be murdered.

Roast suckling pig is a traditional dish amongst Cuban residents in Miami to eat with their families over Christmas.

The sandwiches and slices of vegan ham were handed out at lunchtime in an area quieter than usual due to the lack of tourists because of coronavirus restrictions.

Their cute Christmas piggy mascot carried a sign with the message, ‘Be Kind. Go Vegan’ in both English and Spanish.

They also handed out a Vegan Kit for Beginners magazine, which contains tips and recipes for those just deciding to lead a vegan lifestyle.

