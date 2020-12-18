Over 300 Nigerian kidnapped schoolboys freed

Over 300 Nigerian kidnapped schoolboys have been freed after one week.

More than 300 schoolboys that were abducted last week by armed men in north-west Nigeria have now been released, said the Katsina State governor. Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, from his office in Katsina State.

“At the moment 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security operatives. I think we can say at least we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them,” he said. He added that arrangements are being made to transport them to Katsina.

