Objections continue over Baria development

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall ordered a halt to work at Baria in Villaricos.

Baria was occupied first by Phoenicians and later the Romans but Madrid-based developers who own a plot there plan to build 24 properties.

The current owners, who acquired the land from a Villaricos firm, are not authorised to excavate the site, found Policia Local officers who have cordoned off machinery while the situation is clarified.

Cuevas’ mayor Antonio Fernandez emphasised that he hoped the cultural asset can be protected.

“That will difficult because the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the previous owners in 2014,” he admitted in the local Spanish media.

Fernandez revealed that he has been in contact with the Territorial Culture delegate Eloisa Cabrera who expressed interest in protecting the site.

Junta de Andalucia inspectors recently visited the site, making soundings to analyse part of a Phoenician wall as well as fragments of pottery presumably of Phoenician, Carthaginian and Roman origin.

The ideal solution would be a decision on the part of the Junta de Andalucia to buy the plot but this is unlikely, bearing in mind that this would cost around €3 million after taking into account the developers’ loss of earnings.

