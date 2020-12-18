Nurse Faints After Getting Vaccine

NURSE faints on live TV after getting Covid vaccine

A nurse manager collapsed during a live Covid-19 vaccination event at a Tennessee hospital. Tiffany Dover was answering questions about staff at her hospital being among the first medical professionals to receive the vaccinations when she lost her train of thought and appeared to become confused.

“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Ms Dover said.

“And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she continued.

Ms Dover fainted less than twenty minutes after the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was administered to her, according to the Washington Post, but she later revealed that she has a pre-existing condition that sometimes causes her to faint when she experiences pain. The nurse manager reassured the press that she was feeling perfectly fine shortly afterwards.

“It just hit me all of a sudden, I could feel it coming on,” she said.

“I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone.”

