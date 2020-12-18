Northern Ireland Will Enter Six-Week Lockdown From Boxing Day In a Bid To Save Its Health Service.

Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown beginning on Boxing Day to prevent its health service being “completely crushed” in January. Ministers in the Northern Ireland Executive met for several hours on Thursday, Dec.17, afternoon. Their discussions went well into the evening and were in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the region.

-- Advertisement --



Ministers agreed that tougher measures will come into effect on 26 December, including the closure of all non-essential retail as well as close-contact services. The already ailing hospitality sector will once again be confined to takeaway services only, while off licences will be forced to shut their doors at 8 pm.

There will be no changes made to the Christmas bubbling arrangements, plus hotels can stay open until 28 December 28 to honour their festive bookings- the measures will be reviewed after four weeks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Northern Ireland To Enter Six-Week Lockdown From Boxing Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.