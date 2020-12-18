New Satellites That Can See in the Dark and Through Walls

THE new satellites from Capella Space, can see in the dark and even through walls.

The first satellite was launched a couple of months ago and it is soon to be joined by six more, boosting the surveillance capacity. The Capella 2, can take photos with amazing resolution day or night and weather is no obstacle either, unlike conventional systems.

According to Futurism, CEO Payam Banazadeh said, “It turns out that half of the world is in nighttime, and half of the world, on average, is cloudy,”

“When you combine those two together, about 75 percent of Earth, at any given time, is going to be cloudy, nighttime, or it’s going to be both. It’s invisible to you, and that portion is moving around.”

The surveillance, or spying capabilities will be stunning and depending on the building, it will even be possible to see through the walls. The technology used is similar to the way in which bats navigate and Capella Space will provide images to both private customers and governments.

