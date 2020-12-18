Meghan Markle Wins Her High Court Battle Over Unlawful Pictures taken in Canada by Splash News and Picture Agency.

The Duchess of Sussex had taken Splash News and Picture Agency to court after it snapped “long lens” photographs of her and her son in a park in Canada, in January 2020. At a remote High Court hearing, the agency agreed the photos were an “unlawful invasion of privacy” and the syndication of the images was a violation of data and protection rights.

Details of the settlement were read to Mr Justice Nicklin, with the agency agreeing not to take any photos of Meghan, her husband Prince Harry or their one-year-old son Archie, should it come out of administration. Former Suits actress Meghan brought the privacy and data protection claims against Splash in March this year.

