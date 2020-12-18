In a village of around 4000 inhabitants, the mass screening took place, and the result is good news.

Benamocarra, in the Axarquia, in the province of Malaga has today Friday 18 December had a mass screening programme instigated by the ministry of health.

-- Advertisement --



The screening attracted a 72% per cent turnout of the population of the white-walled village and not one positive was to be found.

Health officials would like a close to 100 per cent attendance of those sent notification. Still, the figures are promising, and with no positives, it’s a step in the right direction to monitoring inland villages for outbreaks.

Benamocarra which means son of mojarra is 6 sq km in size and is the birthplace of Eduardo Ocon, the famous Spanish composer who died in 1901 and who directed the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass screening no positives good news ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.