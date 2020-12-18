Madrid Leaders Pay Tribute To Health Care Workers

MADRID leaders received a mixed welcome when they arrived in the capital to pay tribute to health care workers

Head figures in the government converged on the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones in Madrid on Friday morning, December 18, to unveil a sculpture in tribute to health care workers who have died in Spain while fighting the Covid pandemic.

Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, was met with boos and calls to “get out of the photo,” while Madrid Community President, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, and Mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, were greeted warmly. “Today it’s your turn, and other days it’s my turn,” Almeida was heard to remark wanly to the Health Minister.

The event began with a minute of silence before a speech and music followed. The sculpture by artist Jaume Plena was donated by the Mutual Insurance Association (AMA).

