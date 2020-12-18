Local gyms open but some Fined

Local police in Malaga have continued with there drive towards safer public places by inspection more gymnasiums.

Gymnasiums have received sanctions after local police inspected them to review their COVID-19 safety practices.

At least 6 of the premises visited were found to be failing in their duty to comply with the current preventative measures.

The control campaign started this week and will continue for at least a further week to ensure fitness centres do have enough sanitising equipment gel clothes etc.

The ‘unique’ measures that a gym environment brings are being met in the main. Still, in areas such as the disinfecting of all equipment before the “next user” which is seen as a vital step in containing the virus, there needs to be extra vigilance.

These are the measure that will help contain the pandemic and reduce positive cases.

