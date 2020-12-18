Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘inseparable’ as pictures emerge of couple sporting GOLD facemasks

Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods ‘inseparable’ as pictures emerge of the couple snuggling up and sporting GOLD facemasks.

Katie Price took to Instagram to upload yet more ‘lovey-dovey’ pictures of her and boyfriend Carl Woods, fawning over her latest boyfriend Carl Woods. In the picture, the couple cuddled up during a self-care session and sported gold face masks while wearing white their fluffy robes.

Reminding her fans that the pair are seemingly inseparable, Katie, 42, captioned the snap with Carl, 31: ‘Love how my boyfriend @carljwoods and me do everything together ❤️’

The couple’s romance, now six-month, appears to be going from strength-to-strength, with Katie even posting a racy snap of the pair lying in bed together- staring into one another’s eyes. She wrote: ‘No matter where we are together our conversations and connection we have for each other is totally something I’ve never experienced! Sooo lunch @sheeshchigwell turned out being my life.’

Carl also posted a sweet snap where he wrote: ‘Your Flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you. You are the only girl who understands my ways. Although I have to say, it wasn’t love at first sight, it took a full 5 minutes.’

Price recently made an emotional return to the terrifying wall where she broke both feet in Turkey to help get over the trauma. Standing on the exact place where she landed in a bloodied heap after the deadly drop, a terrified Katie explained: “Someone must be looking over me. After seeing it in daylight I should be more damaged – if not dead. Even the doctors said I was lucky not to be paralysed. If I’d hit my head there is no doubt I wouldn’t be here today.”

