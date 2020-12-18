Kate and Rio Ferdinand Announce The Birth of Their First Child Together.

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to her first child with footballer husband Rio Ferdinand. The former TOWIE star, 29, did not have an easy pregnancy, as she previously revealed she tore her stomach muscles and had to rest for three weeks. Kate openly talked about the tough pregnancy during a Q&A on her Instagram account. She also revealed how she was still exercising during her pregnancy despite her injury forcing her to take it easy.

The child is Rio’s fourth, as he is also father to Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, who Kate has become stepmother to as their mother Rebecca passed away from cancer back in 2015. An insider revealed: “Obviously Kate and Rio would be delighted with a boy or a girl – having a problem-free pregnancy and a healthy baby are what matters most to them. But all the kids would love a little sister and they think a little girl would complete the family after the loss of their dear mum. Rio loves his two boys, but he absolutely dotes on Tia and would love another little princess,” they added.

