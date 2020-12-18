JUDGE uses Ryanair baggage policy against them, as Ryanair is ordered to give €5,000 to charity over email issues, or face conviction.

The issue occurred last May and was fixed by July, but affected around 40,000 people that were unable to unsubscribe from Ryanair communications. This meant that Ryanair was sending unsolicited emails and messages and breaking regulations.

Ryanair pled guilty on Thursday along with several other companies at the Dublin District Court, and offered to donate 1,000 euros to charity.

The Judge however had different ideas and used the airline’s strict luggage policy against them and said, “If your baggage is a gram overweight, you have to pay extra to get on the plane, if it is one millimetre too big you pay extra, and if you are one second late to boarding, you may not be permitted to board,” He then said that the offer of 1,000 euros was “a bit light” and came up with the 5,000 euros.

The donation will go to Dublin’s Little Flower Penny Dinner Charity.

