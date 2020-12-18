Jet Ski Romeo’s Girlfriend Begs For His Release

JET Ski Romeo’s Girlfriend begs for his pre-Christmas release

The girlfriend of love-struck Romeo Dale McLaughlin, who was nabbed by police after crossing the Irish Sea from Scotland to the Isle of Man on a jet ski to visit his sweetheart during lockdown, has pleaded with authorities to release her beau in time for Christmas.

Mr McLaughlin was jailed for 14 days as a precautionary measure after spending four-and-a-half-hours to cross 25 miles to see his girlfriend, Jessica Radcliffe.

Ms Radcliffe, 30, told MailOnline: “He is the best and everyone is right behind him, especially me… my hero.”

“What man crosses the sea for a girl unless he was so besotted and completely in love?

“I just want them to release him from prison. At least let him stay over here.

“He is locked up for 14 days even though he is covid free.”

She added: ‘I’m sure it will calm down. I had a man cross the Irish Sea for me on a jet ski. I don’t (know) one other woman that can say that. He must really love me. My little legend.”

