Italy We Are At War with COVID-19

In figures just released, Italy has said it really does feel like we are at war again.

The figures released by Italy’s health officials indicate it was fast approaching the number of deaths in 1944 when bombs were dropping on the country.

The president of the Italian statistics institute Gian Carlo Blangiardo has said it looks like the 700,000 deaths figure will be exceeded by the end of 2020 meaning that it equals the number of people killed during the second world war.

At this time 18 December 2020, the official toll is 647,000 persons dead in 2019.

In contrast to other countries the Italian government debate today Friday 18 December and over the weekend as to whether or not to lock down from the 24 December to the 6 January 2021.

Closing all non-essential businesses to try to avoid a third wave of the COVID-19.

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conti will, it’s likely, enforce a strong red zone like lockdown for the Christmas period after his executive and health officials exclaimed: “it’s about saving lives not Christmas dinner”.

Monday 21 December will probably see the new restrictions outlined and in place.

Italy has had one of the biggest battles of all European countries, and that battle sadly continues.

