Ireland’s Taoiseach Tests Negative For Covid After Meeting With Macron

IRELAND’S Taoiseach Micheal Martin has tested negative for Covid-19 after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin underwent a PCR Covid-19 test on Thursday, December 17 after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Council last week in Brussels. Mr Macron announced on December 17 that he had tested positive and would be isolating for seven days.

The Taoiseach is among several world leaders who faced a coronavirus scare having met with the French President in recent days, as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian PM Alexander de Croo are both isolating as a precaution.

Mr Martin’s spokesperson confirmed that “he tested negative” but has restricted his movements in accordance with healthcare advice given, along with Finance Minister Paschal Donoghue who was also in Brussels.

