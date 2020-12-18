HEAD Of British Armed Forces Delivers Russia Warning Speech as a lot of Russian military activity has been taking place recently



General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, and head of the British Armed Forces, whilst delivering his annual Royal United Services Institute Christmas lecture, gave a speech about Russia, and its desire to test the UK and NATO, just one week after Vladimir Putin was reported to have fired 4 dummy ICBM’s from a nuclear submarine.

-- Advertisement --



The General commented, “They are wrestling with their own sense of imperial overstretch, as their ‘near abroad’ becomes increasingly restive. The week before last, Russia assembled 10 or so warships and combat aircraft from the northern Baltic and the Black Sea fleets, in a show of force in the waters off the British and Irish coasts. They are flexing their muscles in our own backyard with an ostentation that they’ve not displayed since the Cold War”.

General Carter, aged 61, who served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, continued, “Deterring these threats, signalling to the Russian regime that we shall not tamely acquiesce should they escalate, requires conventional hard power, warships and aircraft, as well as less conventional capabilities like cyber.’

Sir Nick also stressed the importance of the UK keeping strong ties with NATO and its allies, and how in modern warfare, an understanding of cyber warfare is now of the utmost importance, saying, “Throughout, we must recognise that the nature of war doesn’t change. It’s always about violence, guts, people. When you are up against a determined opponent on the battlefield, you have to go close and personal with your enemy. I am afraid it’s too early to plot the demise of the tank”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.