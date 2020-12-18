Guitarist’s duet with cat goes viral

A GUITARIST’S duet with a cat playing the piano has gone viral on TikTok.

Russian Mars Gilmanov has posted several videos of his pet cat Barney playing the piano.

The cat even seems to know what he’s doing. One of the videos was spotted by another musician, Akiz Guitar, who created a very original duet video of himself playing along with the cat, who he calls a ‘maestro’. He plays the same notes and pauses with the same flair as the cat, just proving that what the feline is doing, isn’t actually bad (for a cat!)

The cute video has been very popular on TikTok.

