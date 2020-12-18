Greater Manchester Opens UK's, and Possibly the Worlds, First Drive-In Coronavirus Vaccine Centre

Greater Manchester Opens UK’s, and Possible the Worlds, First Drive-In Coronavirus Vaccine Centre.



The vast majority of people in Manchester have said that they will take advantage of the new drive-in centre and take the jab. Senior citizens were seen able to stay in their cars as they received the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine in Hyde today, Dec. 18.

People in Hyde were the first in line to receive the Covid-19 jab as Tameside’s inaugural vaccination hub opened its drive-through vaccine centre. The borough’s clinical commissioning group (CCG) has worked with GPs and Tameside council to establish the first primary care network vaccine hub, with four more to come in the following weeks.

The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in the borough on Tuesday. Bosses say that the first to be invited for vaccinations were all the over-80s who are registered with a Hyde GP practice, with further invitations going out ‘as soon as possible’ as the programme ‘rapidly evolves’.

Almost 150,000 Receive the Coronavirus Vaccine In The First Week.

