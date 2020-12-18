France warning of ‘no return to normal until autumn 2021’

GRIM warning from France of ‘no return to normal until autumn 2021’

Following the devastating news that French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, December 17, the head of the country’s National Consultative Ethics Committee, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, has announced that there will be no return to normal until the majority of citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19, something which is unlikely to happen until the autumn 2021. Furthermore, he stressed that until then, restrictive measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing will have to remain in place.

While most European countries are tightening restrictions in the run-up to the Christmas period to avoid a fresh wave of infections in the New Year, Sweden continues to refuse to put the country into lockdown and now has one of the highest infection rates in Europe.

Coronavirus expert Anders Tegnell said:

“You take it as far as you can without the measures doing more harm than good. All restrictions we impose will be harmful to health in one way or another – long term or short term. You have to be aware of that.”

“Do take a look at the developments in the countries where they have had enforced facemask policies,” he added.

