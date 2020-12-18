first for estepona lyrically

In a first for the municipality, Estepona has secured a poetry prize internationally with a substantial amount for the winner.

It has been announced today Friday, December 18 that Estepona will hold the 1st international poetry prize with the winner receiving six thousand (6000) euros.

The mayor of Estepona Jose Maria Garcia Urbano and the poet Alejandro Simon Partial announced this Friday, December 18 that an international poetry prize will take place with the winner published in the esteemed publishing house PreTextos and gain a monetary prize to the value of 6000 euros.

The mayor added this was in support of Estepona’s culture, literature and the artists and represented a first for the municipality.

The opening date for submissions of originals will be January 11 2021, and the closing date final would be February 12 2021.

Entrants must provide their work of no more than 300 verses on paper and digitally.

A final decision and a WINNER will be announced on May 5 2021.

All information about this poetry prize the first of its kind for Estepona is located on their website www.estepona.es

