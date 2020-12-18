Father Jailed For Abusing Daughter In Spain’s Seville

FATHER jailed for 11 years for abusing his daughter in Spain’s Seville

A court in Seville has jailed for eleven years a man who told his 12-year-old daughter “he was going to teach her” what it was like to have a boyfriend. Rafael MMR, 46, was convicted of abusing the girl between May and August 2017 when he had court-ordered visitations with her. The traumatised girl confessed to her mother in September when she “couldn’t take it anymore.”

A judge at the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) remarked that it would be difficult to make up a story that caused so much emotional distress, and that the little girl kept quiet for so long because her father warned her that “she could not tell anyone, not even her mother, because he would go to jail and her mother would kill them both,” reported Diario de Seville.

In addition to the custodial sentence of 11 years, the abuser has been ordered to pay €10,000 in compensation to his daughter.

