Welcome news to business owners in Estepona is the recent announcement by Juan Marín – the vice-president, and Minister of Tourism, for the Junta de Andalucia – that on December 29, the town will be declared an official ‘Tourist Municipality of Andalucía’, when the Junta holds its regional government meeting.

Municipalities throughout Andalucia have been able to apply for government grants, to help improve the quality of local places of interest, and make public attractions more appealing to tourists, with Juan Marín saying, “Thanks to these grants we can strengthen the tourist attractions of these towns”.

Sr Marín said, “We have not stood idly by during the months of the state of alarm and the paralysis of tourism. We work so that our destinations maintain their excellence and diversity once normality returns. All forecasts suggest that tourism will be one of the first sectors to recover when full mobility is allowed, and Andalucía wants to be prepared to revalidate its leadership and enhance its image as a safe destination”.

He added, “In such difficult times as those that the sector is experiencing, the Ministry of Tourism’s commitment is to provide subsidies to give oxygen to the sector”.

The vice-president revealed a total of €3,840,266 has been allocated to the various municipalities in Andalucia that had applied for a grant during 2020, and the hope now among the local businesses in all the municipalities, is for the pandemic to be brought under control, and allow the tourists to once again come and enjoy all that Andalucia has to offer them.

