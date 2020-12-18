EasyJet announces Gatwick services to Spain, Scotland, and Sardinia

The newly announced links will serve Aberdeen in Scotland, Bilbao in Spain and the Sardinian capital of Cagliari. The UK’s no-frills airline is also adding more frequencies on existing domestic and international routes to cater to “a significant increase in demand for flights and holidays”.

-- Advertisement --



EasyJet said it expects “a rapid return to flying once restrictions are eased” so it will base four more aircraft at the airport. This will take its fleet up to a record 71 aircraft by summer 2021. It was possible to launch the three new routes and increase its existing network due to it having gained further slots at Gatwick.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EasyJet announces Gatwick services to Spain, Scotland, and Sardinia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.