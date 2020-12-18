EASTER 2021 may be cancelled in Spain’s Andalucía because of the coronavirus pandemic

In a statement to Telecinco on Friday, December 18, the president of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno stated that “everything seems to indicate that there will be no” Holy Week in 2021. If Mr Moreno’s fears come to pass, it will be the second year in a row that Easter celebrations have been cancelled. He added that religious authorities agreed that it would be very difficult in “just three months, organise a Holy Week that generates crowds of tens of thousands of people.”

Mr Moreno acknowledged that the cancellation of the spring celebrations causes huge problems for the area and represents billions of euro in losses to the Andalucían economy; however, he is confident that next summer things will have “normalised” as that by June 2021, 50 per cent of the Andalucían population should be immunised against Covid-19.

