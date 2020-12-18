Earthquake shakes Milan

AN earthquake measuring more than 4 degrees on the Richter Scale shook the Italian city of Milan yesterday (Thursday) afternoon at a minute before 5pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was eight kilometres deep at the town of Treazzano sul Naviglio and caused all the buildings in the city to shake but did not cause any relevant damage. Firemen only received calls regarding slight damage to houses.

Residents claimed to have felt the earthquake and the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirmed that it initially rated between 3.8 and 4.3 on the Richter scale, but finally set at the first figure.

