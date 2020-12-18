DRUNK Driver’s Dashcam Records Crash Into A House At 93mph, as he flees the scene of the accident



James Reade, aged 47, from Wimborne, Dorset, crashed his Volkswagen Scirocco head-on into a house in Alder Road, Poole, England, at around 7.20am on November 17 last year. Unfortunately for him, his dashcam recorded the whole episode, and he was discovered to have been travelling at more than three times the speed limit.

Footage showed his car clipping a traffic bollard, and then the footage cuts, as his vehicle smashes into a terraced house, with Reade fleeing from the scene of the accident, to be later arrested at home, smelling of alcohol, where he registered a blood alcohol reading of 86 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, above the legal limit of 80 milligrams.

He was banned from driving for two and a half years and jailed for six months, with Police Constable Dave Cotterill commenting, “James Reade’s driving was extremely reckless, it is fortunate nobody was seriously hurt by his actions. We are committed to tackling drink-drivers who present a risk to other road users, and this case is an example of the dangers that can be posed by driving the morning after consuming alcohol when you can still be over the limit and your judgment and reactions remain severely impaired”.

