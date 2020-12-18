Diaz Ayuso demands permanent prison sentences in more cases

THE President of Madrid Region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has demanded that the government extend the list of crimes punishable with permanent reviewable prison to include those in which the body is hidden, there is a violation of sexual freedom or cruelty is used.

She made the statement at an event organised in memory of Diana Quer and all the victims of violence, today, Friday December 18.

The event was attended by Diana’s father Juan Carlos, as well as the grandfather of Marta del Castillo, who went missing in 2009 when she was 17, and whose body has not yet been found, Juan Antonio Casanueva.

Diaz Ayuso said on Twitter that she felt obliged to raise her voice and demand “from the Government of Spain the legal reinforcement of our criminal system so that it is fairer,” said Ayuso. She highlighted the importance of guaranteeing “exemplary punishments” for those who cause “irreparable pain to the victims and their families.”

According to the Penal Code in Spain, reviewable permanent prison is imposed when the victims of murder are minors under 16 years of age or particularly vulnerable, murders committed in conjunction with a sexual crime, when the murderer belongs to a criminal organization, or in the case of serial murders. It also applies in terrorist crimes, crimes against the King or his airs, genocide crimes against humanity and aggravated murder.

It means that 25 to 35 years in prison will be served, and following that the sentence is reviewed.

There are currently several people serving permanent reviewable sentences in Spain:

David Oubel, killed his daughter, aged 9 and 4 with an electric saw and a kitchen knife after drugging them. His was the first permanent sentence.

Sergio Diaz, 24, killed his girlfriend’s grandfather, 66, in 2016, by stabbing him 30 times and hitting him repeatedly.

Daniel M., a music teacher who threw a 17-month-old baby out of a window in 2016 and attempted to kill her 18-year-old mother.

Marcos Javier Miras, who killed his 11-year-old son in 2017, hitting him in the head with a metal spade.

Patrick Nogueira, 21, killed his aunt and uncle and their two children, aged four and one, in 2016, then cut up their bodies.

A man who raped an unconscious woman then strangled her in 2015.

Antonio G. A., 33, who raped and killed his former partner in 2017. He stabbed her more than 100 times and even mutilated her tongue.

A man who attempted to rape and then murdered a woman in 2017.

A man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017.

Roberto H.H who killed his girlfriend’s daughter in 2017 after abusing her. His girlfriend was also sentenced to 28 years.

Ana Julia Quezada, the killer of Gabriel Cruz in 2018, whose sentence was confirmed this week.

Mounir A, who stabbed his partner and her son to death in 2017.

Jose Enrique Abuin, who murdered Diana Quer in 2016.

A woman who killed her daughter, aged 9, after drugging her, in January 2020.

