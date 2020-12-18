Cyberpunk 2077: Year’s Hottest Game Pulled For Health Risks

Sony has announced it is pulling halting the release of the year’s hottest game, Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world citing “customer satisfaction”, after complaints of glitches and health risks.

“SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” the firm said in a statement.

It was posted on international PlayStation sites in the United States, Australia, and elsewhere.

The dystopian-themed video game reportedly has one of the highest production budgets of video game history.

The game’s release had been delayed twice this year and CD Projekt RED was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained it had caused an epileptic seizure.

Despite the problems, the game has proved a hit with fans. Review site Metacritic has given Cyberpunk 2077 a very high score of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, describing it as “an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification”.

