Christmas goodies from Age Support Almanzora

VOLUNTEERS from Age Support Almanzora (ASA) are distributing Christmas hampers to members of the charity’s Lunch Club this year.

Vanya Ager, president of ASA, thanked Sol Supermarket for helping to complete the hampers and Bar Lepanto for displaying and storing them before distribution.

Sue Robinson, who organises the Lunch Club for ASA and is also a volunteer in the office, said she was sad that there could be no Christmas party this year for the Club.

“As in previous years we had hoped to hold a Christmas Lunch on December 17 for our VIP guests but I’m sure that the Christmas goodies will be gratefully received by the clients. The hampers look amazing,” Sue said.

“If you would like any information or have any questions about the Lunch Club, please contact us via Facebook or our shop in Albox,” she added. “We are just down the road from Mercadona on the roundabout opposite the Peugeot showroom.”

Money raised in the Albox shop, at events or from donations, goes to help improve the quality of life for older people in the area but the Lunch Club is just one of ASA’s services.

It can also loan equipment, while offering both practical and emotional support, all of which are completely confidential and provided entirely by volunteers.

This covers the Almanzora Valley area including Albox, Albanchez, Arboleas, Cantoria, Partaloa and Zurgena.

“Merry Christmas from Age Support Almanzora,” Sue said.

“And if you know someone who would benefit from our support, do please call in to the ASA shop in Albox where you can have a chat with a volunteer from our team.”

