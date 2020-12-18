BRITISH Family Robbed After Being Gassed In Their Costa Blanca Villa



Gail and Alfie Shaw, from Slough, Buckinghamshire, were on a holiday break at their villa in Javea on the Costa Blanca, with their son Nick, wife Hannah and 2-year-old grandson, when masked burglars broke in, on September 1, and robbed them of £60,000 worth of valuables, whilst knocked unconscious by gas.

Nick, aged 31, recalled waking and seeing a masked figure at the end of his bed, who sprayed something in his face, and next thing he remembers is waking up with the rest of the family, nauseous, with headaches, and the villa burgled. He said, “When police and forensics arrived, they told us an untraceable gas had most likely been piped under the door, or through the air conditioning system”.

Gail, aged 69, and Alfie, 68, swore they will never return to the villa they bought 15 years ago after what has happened to them, as the memory is too traumatic for them.

