British Army To Help With COVID Testing in Schools

British Army To Help With Schools Testing As Minister Doesn’t Rule Out a Post-Christmas Lockdown.” Teachers will NOT be in charge of school testing”, minister confirms

The Minister of State for School Standards, Mr Nick Gibb, has explained what will happen to pupils in the UK after the Christmas break. From 4 January, all primary school children will go back, however, for secondary school pupils, they will be learning from home for five days, that is unless they are in an exam year.

The minister says this is to let schools get ready to implement a new testing regime, which will be planned by the British Armed Forces but administered by volunteers and agency workers. Asked if teachers will have any role in testing, Mr Gibb says categorically: “No – teachers are already fully occupied, they already have their hands full. People are very community-minded, this is a national effort. This is about our priority for education, making sure children are in the classroom, getting lessons.”

