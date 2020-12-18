BRITAIN’S Covid R-rate rises again as New Year Lockdown loom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of a New Year lockdown when questioned by reporters in Bolton on Friday, December 18, as Covid experts SAGE revealed that the country’s R-rate has once again passed above the all-important level of one. In fact, the current R-rate – number of people infected by each person with coronavirus – stands between 1.1 and 1.2 in the UK, but experts warn this figure could be as high as 1.3 in London and the rest of the South East.

“We’re hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that,” Boris Johnson said when asked about the possibility of another lockdown.

“But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks.”

The Office for National Statistics added:

“Over the most recent week, the percentage of people testing positive has increased sharply in London, with other increases in the East of England, the East Midlands, and the South East; the percentage of people testing positive in the North West and Yorkshire and The Humber has continued to decrease in the most recent week.”

