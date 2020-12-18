BRIT toddler found safe and well in Germany over a year since he went missing

A Kent Dad has received the best Christmas gift possible after hearing his two-year-old son has been found safe and well in Germany. Little Emmanuel Biendarra went missing after he spent a weekend with his mother, Kristina Nobis a year ago, and officials believed at the time that Ms Nobis had taken the tot abroad.

Mr Justice Peel, of the Family Division of the High Court in London, said on Thursday, December 17 that little Emmanuel had been located in Germany and brought back to Britain, where he was reunited with his father.

Speaking at the time of his disappearance, Emmanuel’s dad said: “I am devastated by Emmanuel’s sudden disappearance.

“I am so worried about his safety and urge anyone who knows anything to come forward and assist.”

