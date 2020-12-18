Bradley Walsh Spotted Mask-less in Taxi- Just Like Piers Morgan!

Bradley Walsh Has Been Spotted Mask-Less in a Taxi- Just As Piers Morgan Was Caught a Few Days Ago!

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh broke coronavirus rules just like Piers Morgan as he was snapped maskless in a taxi after a boozy bash night out. The presenter, who is now 60, looked a bit under the weather as he left Elstree Studios, where ITV record most of their shows. The presenter was wearing a festive shirt covered in snowmen over a white undershirt- by the side of him is a bottle of Old Speckled Hen ale.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, aged 55, was last week widely criticised after the outspoken TV personality was spotted stepping into a cab with wife Celia after a night out in Harry’s Bar in London. While Celia is wearing a face covering, as per the law, Piers settles back for the ride with his mouth and nose fully exposed.

Kay Burley is on a six-month sabbatical after being reprimanded by SKY TV bosses for flouting COVID rules at her sixtieth birthday party, she is now on a ‘planned’ break in Africa where she is understood to be ‘stroking lions’.

Rita Ora was slammed for holding an after-hours birthday party in a swish London restaurant recently- she apparently was unaware she had to isolate after returning from an event in Dubai. Piers Morgan suggested on GMB that Rita Ora was not ‘deeply sorry’ as she wrote in her grovelling apology on Monday, instead of saying she was sorry that she got caught out for having her illegal lockdown party. The singer issued an apology on Monday in which she wrote she was “deeply sorry” for her “spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view”.

One thing is for sure, had we broken the rules, as members of the general public without access to top lawyers, we would be in very deep water. The list of ‘covid-flouting’ celebrities continues to grow! TW

