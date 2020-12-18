The PM said discussions are in a “serious situation” and a no-deal scenario was “very likely” unless the EU position changed “substantially”. Mrs von der Leyen said bridging “big differences”, particularly on fishing rights, would be “very challenging”. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, however, has claimed the odds on an agreement were “less than 50pc”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson Asks EU Commissioner To Help Clear Two Remaining Brexit Hurdles”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.