Body of Missing Man Found after Nine Years

POLICE start a murder investigation after the body of a missing man was found after nine years.

Dariusz Michalowski, aged 44, from Macauly Road in Birkby, Huddersfield was originally from Poland. The father had come to the UK to work and had maintained contact with his wife and daughter on a regular basis. He was reported missing by his family in 2011.

Remains of a body were discovered on Thursday and police believe it to be the body of Dariusz, who disappeared from his home on March 13. The remains were found in Mixenden, Calderdale.

The last nine years have seen a series of arrests linked with the disappearance but all were later released.

Tony Nicholson, Detective Chief Inspector for West Yorkshire’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said, “This is a key breakthrough in the disappearance of Dariusz and I’m glad that after nine long years, we have found his body and can bring him back to his family to be laid to rest.

“Dariusz was a husband and father who was working to provide for a young family who deserve to know what happened to him.”

The death is being treated as murder and anyone with information should contact the police or Crimestoppers.

